Poythress amassed 40 points (18-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists in the 109-103 loss to Lakeland on Friday.

It's a bit surprising to see Poythress struggle from the free throw line, but the BayHawks won't complain when he's scoring almost one half of the team's total points. So long as Poythress continues to stay in the G League, he's a threat to post double-double figures every single game, and scoring explosions such as Friday shouldn't just be a surprise, they might as well be a standard.