Poythress was assigned to the G League on Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Poythress will reportedly be available to play in the BayHawks' matchup against the Wisconsin Heard on Wednesday. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 13.5 minutes, 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18 games played this year with the Hawks.

