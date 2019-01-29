Alex Poythress: Fouls out in loss to Herd
Poythress finished the Bayhawks' 119-115 loss to the Herd on Sunday with 21 points (14-24 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Poythress' 21 points went a long way towards the Bayhawks staying competitive with the Herd, trailing only Terrence Jones in points for the home side. Poythress may have been able to pile on more scoring if not for a disappointing shooting display, only converting 10 shots from the field while shooting as much as Jones and ending with a plus/minus of -14. Poythress' disappointing outing especially hurt the Bayhawks down the stretch when he picked up his fifth foul with six minutes left in the game, forcing the Bayhawks to give bench players time in the clutch.
