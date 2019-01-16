Alex Poythress: Sent to G League
Poythress was transferred to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Poythress will suit up in the BayHawks' matchup Wednesday with the Wisconsin Herd. As one of the Hawks' two-way players, Poythress is expected to see the bulk of his opportunities in the G League unless Atlanta adds him to their 15-man roster.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.