Poythress was transferred to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Poythress will suit up in the BayHawks' matchup Wednesday with the Wisconsin Herd. As one of the Hawks' two-way players, Poythress is expected to see the bulk of his opportunities in the G League unless Atlanta adds him to their 15-man roster.

