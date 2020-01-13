Alex Robinson: Accounts for eight points in loss

Robinson scored eight points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to the Herd.

This was a bit of a bounceback for Robinson, who had scored just four points over his last two games, one of which was a start. He is averaging 6.1 points per game and 18.3 minutes across 17 G League contests this season.