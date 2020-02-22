Alex Robinson: Dished to Santa Cruz
The Charge traded Robinson to Santa Cruz on Friday for the returning player rights to Devyn Marble.
Robinson has racked up 4.8 points and 2.5 assists over 16 minutes per contest during his time with Canton and is headed for a new destination on the west coast to continue his career.
