Alex Robinson: Gets eight minutes in G League
Robinson did not score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) but did add an assist and a steal in eight minutes of Wednesday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
Robinson had sat out two games completely since his last appearance, also a scoreless one. The last time he scored was Jan. 20.
