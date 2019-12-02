Play

Alex Robinson: Returns from injury

Robinson scored seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and totaled one rebound, and four assists during Friday's G League loss to College Park.

Robinson returned from an absence due to an undisclosed injury in Tuesday's loss to Stockton. He played fewer minutes than average but still managed to post numbers close to his per-game averages this season.

