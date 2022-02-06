Robinson played 19 minutes for Wisconsin in a loss to Lakeland on Thursday, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

After making his Herd debut Jan. 5, Robinson didn't get into any contests for the remainder of January. He came off the bench for 19 minutes Thursday and followed that with 25 minutes against Greensboro on Friday, though he struggled with a 2-for-12 shooting line in that loss. Robinson is making only 27.8 percent of his field-goal attempts in four G League contests this season.