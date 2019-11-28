Alex Robinson: Sits with injury
Robinson missed Tuesday's loss to Stockton with an undisclosed injury.
Robinson has only played in three games for Canton this season. He is averaging 22.6 minutes, six points and 4.3 assists so far for the Charge.
