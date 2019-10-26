Alex Stein: Heads to Canton at 12th overall
The Canton Charge took Stein with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
Stein lit it up with Southern Indiana in the collegiate ranks last season, averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 34.8 minutes per game, also connecting on 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...