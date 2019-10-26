Alex Stein: Heads to Canton at 12th overall

The Canton Charge took Stein with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.

Stein lit it up with Southern Indiana in the collegiate ranks last season, averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 34.8 minutes per game, also connecting on 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Our Latest Stories