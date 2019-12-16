Play

Alex Stein: Scores four in win

Stein scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added two rebounds during Friday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

Stein can at least say he outscored one of Canton's starters in the game. He's averaging six minutes and 4.3 points in three G League contests so far this season.

