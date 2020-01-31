Alex Stein: Sits out eighth-straight game
Stein did not play in Wednesday's G League win over Delaware.
Stein has not played a minute since Jan. 4. The 22-year-old has appeared in just seven games this season for the Charge, and there has been no word as to why he hasn't seen the floor in so long.
