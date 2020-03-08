Alex Stein: Still not playing much in G League
Stein did not play in Saturday's G League win over Capital City.
Stein last played Feb. 29, scoring four points in five minutes, but he's sat out all three games since. It doesn't look like he's going to be rejoining the rotation soon.
