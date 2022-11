Plummer generated 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Hustle.

Plummer has had ample playing time off the bench early in the year, but he was limited to just five points during Friday's opener. However, he shot 66.7 percent from the floor Monday and dropped a team-high 17 points as a result.