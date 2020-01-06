The Cavaliers waived McKinnie on Monday.

McKinnie had received 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of the past two games with multiple players sitting out to injury, but Cleveland apparently viewed him as an expendable piece with Kevin Love (rest) and Tristan Thompson (illness) both in line to return to action as soon as Tuesday. Over 23 appearances with the Cavaliers in 2019-20, McKinnie averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.