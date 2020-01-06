Alfonzo McKinnie: Cut loose by Cleveland
The Cavaliers waived McKinnie on Monday.
McKinnie had received 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of the past two games with multiple players sitting out to injury, but Cleveland apparently viewed him as an expendable piece with Kevin Love (rest) and Tristan Thompson (illness) both in line to return to action as soon as Tuesday. Over 23 appearances with the Cavaliers in 2019-20, McKinnie averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: To be wavied•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Reappears in rotation•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Logs three minutes versus Celtics•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Leads bench in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: To see uptick in minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Plays three minutes Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...