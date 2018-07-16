Alfonzo McKinnie: Parting ways with Toronto
McKinnie is expected to be waived by the Raptors, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
McKinnie's contract becomes guaranteed for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday, so the Raptors are planning on releasing the forward prior to then. McKinnie would have once again been a deep bench option in Toronto next season, so the team can now take him off the books completely.
