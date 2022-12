McKinnie recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, a steal and a block in Friday's 112-101 win over the Squadron.

McKinnie has been a consistent scorer recently, and he shot 60 percent from the floor Friday while scoring in double figures for a seventh consecutive game. He also matched his season-high mark in rebounds during the win.