McKinnie posted 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the G League Ignite.

McKinnie was held to single-digit scoring totals in his first three regular-season appearances, but he led the team on the scoreboard during Sunday's win. He's averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game to begin the regular season.