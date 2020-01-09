Alfonzo McKinnie: Re-ups with Cleveland
McKinnie signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Cleveland waived McKinnie earlier in the week, but the hope all along was that it would be able to retain him on a new contract. That's exactly what the team has done, but it's unclear if the Cavs' longer-term plan is to keep McKinnie around after his 10-day deal expires. McKinnie played 21 minutes in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
