McKinnie (bruise) tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 108-93 win over the Hustle.

McKinnie missed Monday's game against the Hustle due to a contusion, but he served as a starter during Thursday's rematch. He averaged 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 38.7 minutes per game over 10 appearances with the Capitanes last year, so he should have a chance to make a considerable impact now that he's healthy.