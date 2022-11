McKinnie generated 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over Rio Grande Valley.

McKinnie shot 58.3 percent from the floor during Wednesday's narrow win and managed to score in double figures for a fourth consecutive game. He's averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game to begin the year.