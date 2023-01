McKinnie generated two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Hustle.

McKinnie had been sidelined since late December due to personal reasons, but he was back in action in a bench role Tuesday. He was inefficient during Mexico City's loss but should be available moving forward.