McKinnie furnished 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Capitanes' 116-104 loss to Stockton on Friday.

McKinnie bounced back from sub-standard 11- and two-point tallies in his previous pair of contests to finish off the regular season with a standout effort, especially from behind the arc. McKinnie's five three-pointers were a season high, and he ends the regular campaign having posted double-digit point tallies in nine of his last 11 games overall.