McKinnie logged 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 win over the Raptors 905.

Although McKinnie was held under 30 minutes of playing time Wednesday, he was efficient from the floor and tied for the team lead on the scoreboard. He's now posted 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances.