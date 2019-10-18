McKinnie was waived by the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors needed to clear a roster spot for Marquese Chriss, but this is a rather surprising call given that McKinne has started several preseason games and was a part of the regular rotation for much of last season. The UW-Green Bay product appeared in 72 contests in 2018-19, making five starts and averaging just under 14 minutes per game.