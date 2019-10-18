Alfonzo McKinnie: Waived by Warriors
McKinnie was waived by the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors needed to clear a roster spot for Marquese Chriss, but this is a rather surprising call given that McKinne has started several preseason games and was a part of the regular rotation for much of last season. The UW-Green Bay product appeared in 72 contests in 2018-19, making five starts and averaging just under 14 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Flops in thumping preseason loss•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Impressive off bench•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Could move into starting role•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Strong showing in spot start•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...