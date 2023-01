Johnson recorded 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Johnson was efficient from the field and active on the glass, traits that allowed him to record another double-double while also ending up as one of Austin's main threats despite the loss. The former Missouri State standout has racked up four double-doubles in five appearances for Austin so far.