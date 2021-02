Johnson posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 20 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 win over G League Delaware.

For the second time in a week, Johnson recorded 20-plus rebounds in a game, and he's now averaging 12.7 boards per contest. The 24-year-old has been a steady scorer in the G League as well with 13.4 points per game while hitting 52 percent of field goals.