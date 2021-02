Johnson provided 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 22 rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 117-92 win over G League Salt Lake City.

It was a spectacular rebounding effort for Johnson, as he pulled down more rebounds than the other four starters combined. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double so far this year; he's recorded 14.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists at the G League level this season.