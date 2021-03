Johnson posted 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 playoff loss to G League Delaware.

This type of performance was standard for Johnson all year, as he recorded 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while hitting 57.0 percent of his field goals. Now that the G League season has concluded for Raptors 905, Johnson will look for his next landing spot, as he's not currently under contract with an NBA team.