Johnson logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during the Herd's 116-102 loss to Greensboro on Saturday.

Johnson and Brandon Randolph swapped G League teams via trade. Like at Austin, Wisconsin's newest member is expected to remain a backup for now. Yet if Johnson continues logging double-doubles, the Herd will have no choice but having him start regularly.