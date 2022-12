Johnson posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 21 rebounds across 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Blue.

Johnson thrived on both ends of the court for Austin in this game, ending as the team's second-best scorer, showing elite efficiency from the field, and securing a game-high 21 boards. Johnson has been quite an asset on the glass for Austin, as he also averaged 11.9 boards per game through eight appearances in the Showcase.