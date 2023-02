Johnson logged 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Wisconsin's 122-104 loss to Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

Johnson may not have logged a triple-double like he did during his previous game, but the center continues to be Wisconsin's most reliable option despite the team's ongoing struggles. He has a double-double during each of his five G League games so far.