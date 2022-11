Johnson posted 27 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Birmingham.

Johnson led the way for Austin once again and has been one of the team's most reliable scoring threats. He is averaging 22.6 points per game but has done it at an efficient rate, making 60 percent of his shots and 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts.