Alize Johnson: Misses Saturday's game
Johnson (foot) did not play in Saturday's contest against the Charge.
Johnson recently rejoined Fort Wayne near the end of January, so it's not as if the Pacers are opting to be strategically safe with their two-way player. The center will have an opportunity to take the court Tuesday against the Charge in a home-and-home.
