Johnson scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, five assists and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting performance and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he made his most significant impact on the glass, with five of his boards coming on the offensive end. Johnson should be a regular contributor for Austin as the regular season starts after Christmas.