Johnson delivered 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Squadron.

Johnson has been playing extremely well this season but has taken his play to a new level over the last two contests, as he surpassed the 25-point mark in both games. Based on his shot volume and overall involvement offensively for Austin, Johnson should remain a reliable scoring weapon going forward.