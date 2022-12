Johnson had 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Johnson was Austin's best player by a wide margin, but his efforts were not enough to lift the team to victory. He's played just eight games for Austin in the current campaign but has looked excellent when taking the court, as evidenced by his averages of 21.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in that span.