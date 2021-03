Johnson recorded 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-93 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Johnson has been G League Raptors 905's best rebounder all year, averaging 14.0 boards per contest. He's been a solid shooter, too, hitting 54.0 percent of his field goals and registering 16.7 points per contest.