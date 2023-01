Johnson delivered 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Go-Go.

Austin had a woeful performance on offense, but Johnson was one of the team's most productive players -- and one of two names that managed to record a double-double. He's been playing well this season and should remain one of Austin's go-to players on offense going forward.