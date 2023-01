Johnson delivered 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to Stockton.

Johnson was the best player for Austin in this game by a wide margin, as he led the team in both points, rebounds, assists and steals. He's not going to be this impactful in every game, but there's no question he can make an impact on a regular basis at this level.