Johnson posted 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 115-82 loss to Ontario.

Johnson was active on both ends of the court once again, and he continues to be productive and efficient at the same time. The former Missouri State product is averaging a double-double with 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the regular season.