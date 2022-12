Johnson delivered 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Johnson was active on both ends of the court in this one, and he showed efficiency on offense while also crashing the glass with intensity. He made just seven appearances in the Showcase Cup but posted excellent numbers, averaging 21.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest.