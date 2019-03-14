Alize Johnson: Returns and plays 34 minutes
Johnson (foot) played 34 minutes in Monday's 112-82 loss to Raptors 905, scoring 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds and one assist.
Johnson hasn't been much of a factor for the Pacers, but he's made his presence known with the Mad Ants, averaging 19.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26 games with the club. He's expected to be healthy enough to play in the team's final five games.
