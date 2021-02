Johnson posted 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 132-105 win over G League Rio Grande.

Johnson was dominant in the G League opener, as he was in the starting five and notched the team's only double-double. This feat was far from surprising. The 2018 second-round pick averaged a double-double for G League Fort Wayne last season, so he's simply back on track.