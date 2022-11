Johnson delivered 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in Tuesday's overtime win over the Hustle.

Johnson opened the season scoring just six points back on Nov. 4 against the Legends, but he broke out in a big way here as he led Austin in scoring despite coming off the bench. That said, the nature of his bench role suggests he's not likely to deliver these scoring figures on a regular basis going forward.