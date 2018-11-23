Johnson (illness) tallied 11 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 120-118 loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Johnson played 37 minutes Wednesday which would seem to indicate the 22-year-old is completely healthy after suffering from an illness earlier in the season. Johnson is averaging 19.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 assists through the first five games of the G League season.