Johnson posted 36 points (15-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 127-117 win over G League Westchester.

Johnson led G League Raptors 905 in points and rebounds as he put together yet another double-double. The 24-year-old didn't play at the NBA level before heading to the G League bubble. His strong shooting of late is making a strong case to secure a depth role at the NBA level in March.