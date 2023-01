Johnson recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 108-100 win over Ontario.

Johnson was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to posting a double-double off the bench. A starter in seven of his eight appearances for Austin, he's putting in solid numbers of 15.9 points and 11.4 rebounds across 28.5 minutes per contest.