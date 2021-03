Johnson posted 10 points (5-10 FG), 14 rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's 122-100 win over G League Lakeland.

Double-doubles have been a consistent occurrence for Johnson this year, as he's averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in addition to 4.2 assists. The 24-year-old is hitting 57 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his three-pointers, and he'll look to continue his contributions in the G League playoffs starting Monday.